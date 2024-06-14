Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

