Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 350,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

