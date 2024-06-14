Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Vistagen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.
Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.52 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics
About Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistagen Therapeutics
- Trading Halts Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.