Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Vistagen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.52 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

