Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ opened at C$46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.93. The firm has a market cap of C$50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total transaction of C$2,980,797.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,630. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

