Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Hold by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of EBKDY opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

