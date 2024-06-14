Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.15

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 48712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,288 shares of company stock valued at $918,830. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

