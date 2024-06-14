Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $283.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $275.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,802,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

