European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Scotiabank lowered shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

