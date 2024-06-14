Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.05 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Noble Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Euroseas in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $9.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.70. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share.
Euroseas Price Performance
Euroseas stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $249.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.
Euroseas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
