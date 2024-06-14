Evercore ISI Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Inline

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.76.

APA Trading Down 2.6 %

APA stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. APA has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

