Everest Group, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $18.99 Per Share (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.72. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s FY2025 earnings at $66.85 EPS.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Get Our Latest Report on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $374.43 on Thursday. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.