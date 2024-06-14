Everest Group, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $18.99 Per Share (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.72. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s FY2025 earnings at $66.85 EPS.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Everest Group Price Performance
Everest Group stock opened at $374.43 on Thursday. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Trading of Everest Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Everest Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Everest Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.