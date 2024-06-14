EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 5,688 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $18,883.92.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EverQuote by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

