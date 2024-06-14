Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 3.8 %

EVVTY traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $86.26 and a 12-month high of $136.06.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $2.8811 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

