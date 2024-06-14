eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 1,005 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,512,388 shares in the company, valued at $498,978,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eXp World by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,165,000 after buying an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

