Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $1.24 on Friday. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 126.26% and a negative net margin of 140.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expion360 will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

