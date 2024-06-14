Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 7.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 117,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 220,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 42,074 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.35. 1,238,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,973,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

