FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $15.60-$16.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 15.600-16.000 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $402.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.51. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $385.27 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

