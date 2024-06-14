Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 69,900.0% in May

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 69,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPKF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

