Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 69,900.0% in May

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 69,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Faraday Copper Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CPPKF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.68.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
