FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Michael (Mike) McLaren Acquires 123 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($634.34).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 142 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £498.42 ($634.69).

FDM Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 375.50 ($4.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £409.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,014.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.18. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 714 ($9.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,729.73%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

