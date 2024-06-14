FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Deyaa Adib Buys 22,123 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) insider Deyaa Adib acquired 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,123 shares in the company, valued at $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FibroGen Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 171,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FGEN

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FibroGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,380 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FibroGen by 1,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 165,364 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.