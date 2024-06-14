Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.27

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 28159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 129,429 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 121,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
