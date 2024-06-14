Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.54

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 3673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $796.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

