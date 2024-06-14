First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $25.25. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 65,219 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 923,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after buying an additional 71,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 42,580 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

