First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.
First Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of First Pacific stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
First Pacific Company Profile
