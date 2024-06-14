First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.

First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of First Pacific stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

