First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 5,890.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of FEP stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $39.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
