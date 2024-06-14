First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 5,890.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FEP stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,838,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.