Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 484116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Five9 Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

