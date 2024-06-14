Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.
Several brokerages recently commented on MHC.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,580 shares of company stock worth $39,498. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.