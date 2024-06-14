Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHC.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.25 and a 12 month high of C$23.40. The stock has a market cap of C$277.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.80.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,580 shares of company stock worth $39,498. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

