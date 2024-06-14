Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $356,003.20 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $356,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $369,345.62.

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.