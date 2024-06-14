Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 349,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after buying an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,124,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

