Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,145.0 days.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $213.35 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $195.50 and a 52 week high of $238.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
