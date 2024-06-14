Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,145.0 days.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $213.35 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $195.50 and a 52 week high of $238.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

