Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FSFL opened at GBX 89.29 ($1.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.53 million, a PE ratio of -4,480.00 and a beta of 0.26. Foresight Solar has a 12 month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.23.

Insider Activity at Foresight Solar

In other Foresight Solar news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 11,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £10,025.01 ($12,765.83). In related news, insider Alex Ohlsson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($110,785.69). Also, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 11,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £10,025.01 ($12,765.83). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

