Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.01

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 89917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

FTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $9,739,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $4,568,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

