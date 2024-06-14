Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.88

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $4.99. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 466,965 shares.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,537 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

