Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.71

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 186251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 116,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.