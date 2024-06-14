Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Up to $77.01

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.01, but opened at $79.59. Freedom shares last traded at $84.35, with a volume of 174,528 shares changing hands.

Freedom Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 37,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Freedom by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

