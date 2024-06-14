FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 9.6%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 4,368,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,890,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
