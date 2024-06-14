Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.12 Per Share

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

LON FSTA opened at GBX 728.72 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 652.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 642.07. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of GBX 540 ($6.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,282.35, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.