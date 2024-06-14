FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Ronald J. Kruszewski Purchases 8,544 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 8,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 103,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 289,889 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 76,322 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FF

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.