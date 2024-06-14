FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Ronald J. Kruszewski Purchases 8,544 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 8,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FutureFuel Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 103,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.31.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FF
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FutureFuel
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.