FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) COO B. Todd Dempsey Sells 3,133 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $33,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,217 shares in the company, valued at $878,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

B. Todd Dempsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, B. Todd Dempsey sold 1,089 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $11,684.97.

On Friday, June 7th, B. Todd Dempsey sold 1,070 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $11,909.10.

Shares of FVCB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,048. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.27.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

