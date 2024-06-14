FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Uranium Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.67 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 481.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 788,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

