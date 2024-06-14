FY2024 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $398.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 176,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

