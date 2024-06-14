FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $11,797,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

