FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 over the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

