FY2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Boosted by Analyst

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.9 %

Universal Display stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $207.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Universal Display by 85.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Universal Display by 154.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $227,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.