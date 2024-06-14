FY2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Boosted by Analyst

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.
Universal Display Trading Up 0.9 %
Universal Display stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $207.43.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Universal Display
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Universal Display by 85.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Universal Display by 154.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $227,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
