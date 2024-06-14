FY2025 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $246.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

