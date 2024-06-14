GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.17. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 27,643,329 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GME
Insider Transactions at GameStop
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Stock Up 14.3 %
The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.67 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.