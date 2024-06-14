GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.17. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 27,643,329 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.67 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

