GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.17. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 27,643,329 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.67 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

