GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.
GB Group Stock Up 0.3 %
GBG stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.63 million, a PE ratio of -508.70, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 357 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
GB Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GB Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.