GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

GB Group Stock Up 0.3 %

GBG stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.63 million, a PE ratio of -508.70, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 357 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

