GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

