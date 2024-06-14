General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $155.69 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.