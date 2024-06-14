Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.32

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 31040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 38.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 64,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

